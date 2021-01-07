High Court judge says Birnbeck Pier should be sold this month

Published: 7:00 AM January 7, 2021

The RNLI wants to build a new lifeboat station, training facility and other operational buildings on the pier. - Credit: Archant

A High Court judge has ruled Weston’s Birnbeck Pier must be sold this month.

The owners of Birnbeck Pier have until January 22 to a find buyer.

The decision was made in court during a hearing over a loan dispute.

The BBC reported that if no buyer is found, it could be sold to the RNLI for £350,000.

A preliminary hearing at London Circuit Commercial Court was brought by Brian Sullivan against the directors of CNM Estates, which owns the pier, over a loan agreement from September 2014.

At that time CNM Estates was loaned £1million by Mr Sullivan to invest in the pier.

Mr Sullivan alleges the money should have been paid back 12 months later and is suing CNM over the failure to repay and is also seeking a further £1million in interest.

A preliminary trial is due to take place on March 5 over the loan before a fuller trial on other contractual issues later in the year.