'Highest tides of the year' hit Weston

Not often we see waves this high at the Royal Saands end of the Prom. (c) copyright newzulu.com

A flood warning has been issued following disruption from the 'highest tides of the year' last night (Wednesday).

The high spring tides left debris all over the promenade and has caused the beach huts to move and flooding to businesses along Weston seafront.

More flooding is to be expected today (Thursday) in Weston and areas including Kewstoke, Brean, Uphill and Burham-on-Sea, according to the Government flooding website.

It states: 'There is the possibility of flooding to the most vulnerable seafront properties at these times on the promenade, including the Grand Pier and Seaquarium.'

The Royal Sands entrance to the seafront remains closed to vehicles.

A spokesman from North Somerset Council said: 'We had staff down on the seafront up till 10.30pm last night monitoring the situation and they were back down there at 4.30am.

'The flood gates are closed, and high tide has just passed. This was the highest tide of the year as has led to some flooding in the Bay Café.

'Some of the beach huts have been moved and last night we got most of them opened so items could be removed from them.

'Our priority is the safety of people so we will move the beach huts once the tide has receded and assess what damage has been caused.'

