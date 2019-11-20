Nearly 250 homes approved for town
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019
Bickenhall Consulting Ltd
Plans to build 248 houses in a Somerset town have been given the green light.
Sedgemoor District Council's development committee has granted permission for the homes to be built in Highbridge to the east of Isleport Lane.
Bickenhall Consulting Ltd's plans include scope to build 24 one-bed and 68 two-bed apartments, as well as 31 two-bed and 82 three-bed homes.
The estate will also consist of 43 four-bed houses, new roads, 187 garages, as well as a new community building.
The plans are subject to conditions such as being able to provide a play space and public open space, a shop, affordable housing, as well as a community centre.
People have voiced their concerns about surrounding flood risk, the town's ability to cope with more housing and increased noise and traffic flow on the M5 due to the development in the area through Sedgemoor's planning portal.
Burnham and Highbridge Town Council objected to the proposal earlier in the year on grounds of an overdevelopment of the site, flood risk, 'very poor' sustainable transport links and a lack of affordable housing.
However, comments from Highways England and Somerset County Highways must also be taken into consideration as terms of the district council's committee's approval.
To avoid a build up of traffic leading up to the M5 junction 22 from Edithmead roundabout, Highways England has recommended the developer waits until the roundabout is signalised, or implements an alternative scheme which makes the roads as safe as the above choice.
Somerset County Highways has also imposed conditions, such as the developer providing a safeguard sum worth £62,000 to maintain future use of roads in the area.
A number of major Highbridge planning proposals have been submitted to Sedgemoor, including a 550 homes development at Brue Farm, of which 171 houses were recommended for approval in August by the authority.
A reserved matters application for 95 homes at the former Delta Engineering factory site in Highbridge was opposed by town councillors in September, as well as the Lakeside development for 121 homes, due to loss of public open space.