The King Alfred School, an Academy celebrates students A-Level success

Kirsty Atwell Archant

The King Alfred School, an Academy (TKASA), in Highbridge, has celebrated its students A-Level results today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anya Butler Anya Butler

The school also expressed concern that many students fell victim to unfair grading algorithm, despite more than 75 per cent of those achieving A*-C grades.

Sixth former Kirsty Atwell gained four A* grades and one A - one of the highest achievements in the country. She said: “I am so happy. My favourite subject is art and I love the graphic design side.”

Fellow student Anya Butler achieved 3 A*s, and is now heading to Oxford University.

But, amid the national controversy regarding a new national grading algorithm which is designed to assess student performance, the academy says it fell victim to computer-based predictions based on statistics from three years ago - before the new Government leadership.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said: “We have seen some incredible results. Overall, it is a very positive day for the school.

“It is disappointing that some students have been downgraded and in some cases over multiple grades. It has been very difficult for these students when they have not had the chance to show what they are capable of in their exams.

“However, we have support at the school for those students that need it and the school will be appealing any grades than don’t appear to be accurate and the students feel are unfair.”

Thousands of pupils across the country have had their A-level results downgraded from teacher estimates, after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The government decided to instead use a computer algorithm to calculate the grades – which penalises schools that have improved significantly such as The King Alfred School, an Academy.

School staff spent the day phoning universities and other places, as well as lodging appeals for the numerous students who have been downgraded a significant number of grades.

Nathan added: “Overall, this is an incredibly able year group and the results should be high, based on their abilities. However, the system and some of the results recorded does not reflect this and we feel that some students have been disadvantaged through this system.”