Number of homes in major development could be reduced as amended plans submitted

Published: 3:27 PM September 20, 2021

Site of the planned new roundabout on the A38 Huntspill Road near Highbridge. - Credit: Google Maps

Fewer homes could be delivered in a major Somerset development - if amended plans are approved.

Sedgemoor District Council’s development committee voted in August 2019 to grant Barratt Homes permission to build 171 homes and a new primary school on the A38 Huntspill Road, near Highbridge, as part of the Brue Farm development.

The developer has now entered into an agreement with Bloor Homes to deliver the homes, and has submitted amended plans to reflect the companies’ different designs.

If approved, the number of houses delivered on-site could be slightly reduced – and the new road connecting the site to the A38 could be relocated.

While the committee voted to approve the plans in August 2019, legal agreements between Barratt Homes and the council – including delivery of the school – were not signed off until April 2021.

Alex Graves of PCL Planning Ltd, representing both developers, laid out the reason for the updated plans in a letter published on the council’s planning portal.

He said: “The main purpose of this planning application is to introduce Bloor house types, along with updates to the Barratt house types to reflect their latest designs – which, in turn, necessitate an adjustment to the layout to accommodate these.

“The main road that runs east from the roundabout has moved south to facilitate the Barratt and Bloor land split, and roads are updated to suit the latest guidance from Somerset County Council’s highways department.

“As a result of the above, the unit number falls to 167 homes.”

To provide access to the development a four-arm roundabout will be created on the A38, with two arms leading to the new homes.

The new primary school – which will be delivered by Somerset County Council – will have a separate access to the south of the site, with a pedestrian connection being provided before it can open.

The county council committed to delivering the school in early-2018, confirming it would provide at least 200 places – though a date for its construction has not yet been confirmed.

Sedgemoor District Council is expected to make a decision on the amended plans by early-2022.