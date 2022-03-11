Highbridge to come alive with street performers this week

A busk-athon will travel through Highbridge this Sunday. - Credit: Sedgemoor District Council

The streets of Highbridge are set to come alive with street performers this Sunday (March 13) as part of a move by Sedgemoor District Council to bring people back in to town.

A busk-athon will be taking place throughout the day, with food and drink on offer too.

Sunday's event is funded by the Government Welcome Back Fund.

The programme of events will kick-off at 11am and is as follows:

Sopha

11am to 5pm - DJ set from Court production

All-day - Store soundtrack from Court production

12pm and 1.30pm - Ryder Emcee flying the flag promo

1.45pm to 2.15pm - Bristol String Quartet

Coopers Arms

11.30am North Somerset Samba

The Globe Inn

12pm to 5pm - Burnham Radio soundtrack

12pm - Wayne Pope

1pm - The Beach'd Bouys

2pm - Salv

3pm - The Beach'd Bouys

4pm - Juan Carlos

St Johns Church

1pm - North Somerset Samba

2pm - Moss Flower Band

Highbridge Clock Tower

1pm to 1.30pm - Bristol String Quartet (Held in Community Centre if wet)

1.45pm - Holly Simpson

2.30pm - North Somerset Samba



