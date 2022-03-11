News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Highbridge to come alive with street performers this week

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:14 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 4:17 PM March 11, 2022
A busk-athon will travel through Highbridge this Sunday. 

A busk-athon will travel through Highbridge this Sunday. - Credit: Sedgemoor District Council

The streets of Highbridge are set to come alive with street performers this Sunday (March 13) as part of a move by Sedgemoor District Council to bring people back in to town. 

A busk-athon will be taking place throughout the day, with food and drink on offer too.

Sunday's event is funded by the Government Welcome Back Fund.

The programme of events will kick-off at 11am and is as follows:

Sopha

  • 11am to 5pm - DJ set from Court production
  • All-day - Store soundtrack from Court production
  • 12pm and 1.30pm - Ryder Emcee flying the flag promo
  • 1.45pm to 2.15pm - Bristol String Quartet

Coopers Arms

Most Read

  1. 1 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  2. 2 Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues
  3. 3 Weston store closed by courts for underage vape sales
  1. 4 The Boulevard's famous cherry trees to be replaced
  2. 5 Surgery may not accept new patients 'until 2023'
  3. 6 Catalytic converter stolen in Cadbury Garden Centre car park
  4. 7 'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco
  5. 8 'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension
  6. 9 Horses submerged in water saved from ditch
  7. 10 Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset
  • 11.30am North Somerset Samba

The Globe Inn

  • 12pm to 5pm - Burnham Radio soundtrack
  • 12pm - Wayne Pope
  • 1pm - The Beach'd Bouys
  • 2pm - Salv
  • 3pm - The Beach'd Bouys
  • 4pm - Juan Carlos

St Johns Church

  • 1pm - North Somerset Samba
  • 2pm - Moss Flower Band

Highbridge Clock Tower

  • 1pm to 1.30pm - Bristol String Quartet (Held in Community Centre if wet)
  • 1.45pm - Holly Simpson
  • 2.30pm - North Somerset Samba


Highbridge News

Don't Miss

There was a controlled explosion of the ordnance. 

Army called for bomb found on Sand Bay

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Weston RNLI

Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person