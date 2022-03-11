Highbridge to come alive with street performers this week
Published: 3:14 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 4:17 PM March 11, 2022
- Credit: Sedgemoor District Council
The streets of Highbridge are set to come alive with street performers this Sunday (March 13) as part of a move by Sedgemoor District Council to bring people back in to town.
A busk-athon will be taking place throughout the day, with food and drink on offer too.
Sunday's event is funded by the Government Welcome Back Fund.
The programme of events will kick-off at 11am and is as follows:
Sopha
- 11am to 5pm - DJ set from Court production
- All-day - Store soundtrack from Court production
- 12pm and 1.30pm - Ryder Emcee flying the flag promo
- 1.45pm to 2.15pm - Bristol String Quartet
Coopers Arms
Most Read
- 1 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 2 Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues
- 3 Weston store closed by courts for underage vape sales
- 4 The Boulevard's famous cherry trees to be replaced
- 5 Surgery may not accept new patients 'until 2023'
- 6 Catalytic converter stolen in Cadbury Garden Centre car park
- 7 'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco
- 8 'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension
- 9 Horses submerged in water saved from ditch
- 10 Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset
- 11.30am North Somerset Samba
The Globe Inn
- 12pm to 5pm - Burnham Radio soundtrack
- 12pm - Wayne Pope
- 1pm - The Beach'd Bouys
- 2pm - Salv
- 3pm - The Beach'd Bouys
- 4pm - Juan Carlos
St Johns Church
- 1pm - North Somerset Samba
- 2pm - Moss Flower Band
Highbridge Clock Tower
- 1pm to 1.30pm - Bristol String Quartet (Held in Community Centre if wet)
- 1.45pm - Holly Simpson
- 2.30pm - North Somerset Samba