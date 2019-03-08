Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager under investigation after car chase

PUBLISHED: 16:13 29 May 2019

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A teenager was arrested and is under investigation by police after a car chase.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a car from Highbridge's Morland Road on Sunday.

He was arrested in Pearce Drive after he failed to stop for officers.

A spokesman said: "We arrested a teenager after he failed to stop for officers on Sunday.

"He was driving a car, believed to be stolen from Morland Road area of Highbridge.

"Shortly afterwards, the car was found in nearby Pearce Drive and the driver arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle.

"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing and the teenager has been released under investigation."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

Brexit Party win EU vote in North Somerset

European Parliament elections were held on Thursday in the UK.

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

Brexit Party win EU vote in North Somerset

European Parliament elections were held on Thursday in the UK.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston seniors battle for top honours, as Leila celebrates a landmark birthday at club

Leila Mallen celebrated her 100th birthday at Weston Golf Club and is pictured with Gordon Robert (President), Steve Dowden (Club Captain) and Glenda Latham-Creasey (Lady Captain)

Congresbury suffer first loss of season as Knowle duo hit centuries in 123-run success

Jack Richardson Bowling for Congresbury to Knowle's Daryl Losper

Gymnastics: Weston duo impress on GB duty

Weston Aerobics youngsters in action for GB at the European Championships

Rugby: Locals help Somerset to runners-up spot

Local players appeared for Somerset this season, including back row from left to right, Rob Dempsey, Marcus Nel, Brad Talbot, Huw Morgan, Ozzy James and Brian Largenton, front, Kadin Brooks, George Bamsey, Charlie Carter and Quentin Querl

Win tickets to adult ‘puppet’ show at Playhouse

Puppetry Of The Penis will be staged in Weston on June 21. Picture: Puppetry Of The Penis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists