Teenager under investigation after car chase

A teenager was arrested and is under investigation by police after a car chase.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a car from Highbridge's Morland Road on Sunday.

He was arrested in Pearce Drive after he failed to stop for officers.

A spokesman said: "We arrested a teenager after he failed to stop for officers on Sunday.

"He was driving a car, believed to be stolen from Morland Road area of Highbridge.

"Shortly afterwards, the car was found in nearby Pearce Drive and the driver arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle.

"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing and the teenager has been released under investigation."