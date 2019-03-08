Teenager under investigation after car chase
PUBLISHED: 16:13 29 May 2019
Archant
A teenager was arrested and is under investigation by police after a car chase.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a car from Highbridge's Morland Road on Sunday.
He was arrested in Pearce Drive after he failed to stop for officers.
A spokesman said: "We arrested a teenager after he failed to stop for officers on Sunday.
"He was driving a car, believed to be stolen from Morland Road area of Highbridge.
"Shortly afterwards, the car was found in nearby Pearce Drive and the driver arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle.
"Police enquiries into the incident are continuing and the teenager has been released under investigation."