Inspectors praise 'outstanding' care for people with learning difficulties

Emma Wood (Registered Manager), Natalie Eddiford (Deputy Manager) and Rasmus Riisager (Senior Support Worker). Picture: The Lodge The Lodge

'Outstanding' care by staff at a Highbridge specialist home has won praise from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Lodge was rated 'good' overall, but the quality of care provided received the top rating from the independent health watchdog.

Its managers said they were 'delighted' at the care home's recognition, describing the rating as a 'remarkable achievement'.

Inspectors visited the care home, in Huntspill Road, in July and published their report a couple of months later.

They spoke to residents during their visit, who were complimentary about how they are looked after.

And relatives spoke of being '100 per cent happy' with how their loved ones were treated.

The home's manager Emma Wood and her deputy Natalie Eddiford said it was lovely to hear the positive words.

They said: "We are delighted that The Lodge has been rated 'outstanding' for being caring, and 'good' overall by the CQC.

"We were very proud to see that the exceptional work of the staff has been recognised by both the inspectors and the relatives of those living at the home."

The excellent care offered by staff was highlighted by inspectors.

The CQC report said: "People were cared for by exceptionally kind and caring staff.

"All staff were employed on the basis of their values with patience and empathy being key qualities."

One employee summed up the attitude of staff by telling the CQC: "Working here is beautiful.

"We were told, don't come here with a miserable face, try to bring happiness, joy and humour."

The Lodge, which can cater for up to 12 people with learning difficulties, is run by Priory Adult Care and it too was delighted by the good rating.

Rebekah Cresswell, chief operating officer of Priory Adult Care, said: "I want to thank Emma and her staff team for all the fantastic work they have done at The Lodge.

"It is very pleasing that inspectors have praised the home in many areas.

"Everyone involved with The Lodge has contributed to this significant success, and I hope everyone recognises how remarkable this achievement is."

At The Lodge's previous inspection in 2016, it was rated as good in all areas.