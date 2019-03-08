Property used by drug dealers shut down by court

The property was used by drug dealers. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A property has been closed down after drugs paraphernalia and weapons were discovered, with neighbours 'afraid' of antisocial behaviour taking place.

The property, in Ladd Close, Highbridge, was used as a base by drug dealers and was a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

A recent search of the address found drugs, paraphernalia and weapons, and the occupants were arrested for related drug offences.

The three-month closure order was granted at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, on Friday.

Antisocial Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard, who led the investigation, praised an anonymous witness for taking a stand against the drug dealers.

He said: "Antisocial behaviour significantly impacts people's quality of life."

Police worked alongside housing association LiveWest on the court order.

Mr Pritchard said: "The conduct of this resident had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of their neighbours, to the point where some felt afraid to continue living a normal life in the area.

"Many neighbours were often too afraid of reprisals to come forward as witnesses.

"The use and supply of drugs from an address can have a huge negative impact on those living nearby due to the antisocial behaviour that invariably comes with this type of criminality.

"The closure sets a clear reminder to members of the community that if they tell us about issues they will be dealt with to improve their quality of life in the area they live and work in."

Mr Pritchard hopes the police action will send a 'clear message to people, which are allowing drug dealers to operate or use their address' that such action will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information on antisocial behaviour can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.