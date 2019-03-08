‘Wonderful’ performances celebrated as Highbridge Festival of The Arts ends

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor and Mayoress with representatives from three competing choirs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

‘Superb’ performances by ‘talented’ dancers, singers and musicians were enjoyed at The Highbridge Festival of The Arts which ended on Saturday.

The Elmington Little Orchestra who took part in the Highbridge Festival of The Arts. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Elmington Little Orchestra who took part in the Highbridge Festival of The Arts. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of solo competitors, people from dance groups and musical ensembles fought for awards during the two-week event.

The festival took place at venues including Burnham’s Princess Theatre, the Highbridge Community Hall and the town’s St John’s Church.

Age ranges of those involved span from 89-year-old Dennis Salmon to children as young as four dancing on stage.

It was the 72nd annual festival to be celebrated in Burnham and Highbridge and people claimed to have a ‘wonderful time’ watching its various shows.

Mabel Owen, aged seven, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton Mabel Owen, aged seven, at the Highbridge Festival Of The Arts. Picture: Mark Atherton

General secretary Clare Catchside said: “The first day of the art’s festival saw some superb performances in speech and drama from both children and adults in the area.

“It was officially opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Bill Hancock and the town crier, Alastair Murray.

“On the final day the mayor, mayoress and town crier thoroughly enjoyed the festival, saying how lucky Burnham and Highbridge are to have so many talented people taking part.”

In the speech and drama section of the festival, honours were given to writers Kim Lewis and Jane Lee in the original short story category.

Groups including Somerset Dance Umbrella, Stepping Out, and the Lisa Jane School of Dance competed for awards too.

The music element of the festival moved to the Highbridge Community Hall, where Weston choirs Vocalise, Worle Community Choir and Waves of Harmony received honours for their ‘high-standard’ of singing.

Music secretary Mary Lawrence, said: “Many of our past competitors have progressed to fame and fortune, but those who have participated just for fun have been enriched and inspired.

“In 72 years of Highbridge festivals, imagine how mow many thousands of lives have been touched and how many memories created.”

Next year’s event will start on March 2.