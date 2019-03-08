Police and fire crews tackle drugs probe and 'suspicious' blaze
PUBLISHED: 17:20 27 September 2019
Google Street View
Armed police tackled a drugs operation and discovered a 'suspicious' fire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews rushed to a building off Church Street, west of Highbridge Asda car park, at around 10.30am this morning (Friday).
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Armed police officers were supporting local neighbourhood officers in a drug operation in the area, which was on-going."
"They then discovered a property which was on fire and were able to support the fire service who extinguished the fire."
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and police enquiries into the fire are underway."