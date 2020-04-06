Community hub receives lottery funding boost

A £10,000 grant has been given to the community centre. Archant

A town community hub has been given a £10,000 funding boost by the National Lottery.

Highbridge’s Morland community hub has successfully secured a £9,900 grant from the National Lottery Awards For All scheme.

Roger Keen, volunteer co-ordinator, said the ‘very welcome’ cash had come ‘out of the blue.’

He said: “We put in several funding applications some time ago – and have just received a letter this week with the fantastic news. In these worrying times for everyone at the moment, it’s great to have some positive news to announce.”

The funding will be used for several new initiatives including teaching vital cooking skills and a ‘climate change resilience programme’.

He added: “We want to develop our constructive, empowering work with the local community, to expand our range of responsive activities and services to all ages and link it pro-actively to resilience and climate change impacts.

“Our area has become a target for county lines activity and all ages are at risk.

“We work pro-actively with the local Foodbank by offering additional food for families, cooking classes on a budget and affordable meals for our vulnerable families, on a regular basis.

“Our aim is to support empowering activities, facilities and longer-term prevention plans, for working with the community.

“We have a team of volunteers leading sessions including craft sessions; knit and natter; social meet-ups which reduce isolation; and support with community events and activities.

“We want to develop a climate change resilience programme to increase support for families of our town.

“We will appoint a community project manager and volunteer co-ordinator to launch a programme, train volunteers, publicise it, support expressions of sustainable interest including learning about food growing, cooking nutritious meals, becoming more physically active, learning about nature and conservation, recycling and up-cycling.

“Community hubs are increasingly vital as centres for pro-active and responsive citizen action, as individuals, groups and communities we want to support our community to learn skills to take care of our valuable nature and green spaces and help families to take pride in their own immediate environments.”