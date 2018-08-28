Advanced search

Person rescued from car on M5 after collision

PUBLISHED: 15:17 05 January 2019

The incident occured near Highbridge.

Kichigin

A person was rescued from their car after a crash on the M5 this afternoon (Saturday).

The car was on its roof and the driver trapped inside on junction 22.

The northbound access slip road near Highbridge was closed due to the collision at 12.52pm.

Recovery was complete at 2.25pm and all lanes are now reopen.

Police and the Highways Agency also attended the incident.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire appliances from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater were mobilised to a car reported as being on its roof with a person trapped inside this afternoon.

“Firefighters stabilised the vehicle to allow ambulance personnel safe access to the casualty.

“Subsequently they removed a door using hydraulic rescue equipment to allow for casualty extrication and the car was also made safe.”

