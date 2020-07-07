Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Police have charged a man from Highbridge with the murder of Paul Wells.

The 39-year-old was found dead in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge on June 25.

Richard Matthews, aged 44, was charged with one count of murder yesterday (Monday). He was remanded and taken to a secure hospital facility.

Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).