Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

PUBLISHED: 13:15 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 07 July 2020

Archant

Police have charged a man from Highbridge with the murder of Paul Wells.

The 39-year-old was found dead in Edithmead Lane in Highbridge on June 25.

MORE: Family issue tribute to ‘loving son’ after death in Highbridge



Richard Matthews, aged 44, was charged with one count of murder yesterday (Monday). He was remanded and taken to a secure hospital facility.

Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

