Temporary traffic lights set to be installed in main road for three weeks
- Credit: Google Street View
Roadworks to improve a footpath near a school in a Somerset town are planned to start today (Monday).
Temporary traffic lights are set to be installed in a section of Burnham Road, in Highbridge, to work on a footpath around Churchfield Church School to add built-out kerb lines to improve visibility and a new zebra crossing.
The work is expected to be in place for three weeks.
Traffic management is also planned to be in place for 24 hours a day. Somerset County Council says efforts will be made to lift this at weekends if the site can be left safely.
The council says the work is being done now to minimise disruption ahead of the 2021 holiday season.
Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways said: “This work on Burnham Road is going to improve the safety of all pedestrians around the school, which is very busy in peak times.
“This may be disruptive in the short-term, but it will allow our teams to build a layout that will be of immense long-term benefit for all. The lights are in place for three weeks, so I would encourage people to plan ahead.”
The council says there will be some minor parking restrictions in the area, and states every effort will be made to keep the duration of the works to a minimum.