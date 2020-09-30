Advanced search

Long-serving popular school ‘grandmother’ is honoured as she retires

Nadine and husband Tony had a picture of the Queen as they marked the 60th wedding anniversary

A North Somerset grandmother has been honoured for her 45 years of school service – by having a school kitchen named after her.

Nadine and Tony Garbett in their garden with the sign that will take pride of place at Nana Nade's kitchen

The staff room kitchen at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA), was recently opened with the new title of ‘Nana Nade’s Kitchen’, as a tribute to Nadine Garbett, 81, whose working days have been halted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The popular ‘grandmother’, who saw her six grandchildren go through TKASA, started working at the school in Highbridge, in 1976, when her children were little.

Nadine’s role involved serving drinks, fruit and cakes for students and staff; her many other jobs over the years included working as a dinner lady, cleaning the school, cook and honorary ‘Nan’.

Due to Covid-19, she has been unable to continue her work at the school and has retired.

Nadine and Tony Garbett are joined by TKASA staff as they honour Nadine's 45 years of service at the school.

A spokesperson for the school, in Burnham Road, said: “Nadine is extremely well-known by thousands and generations of TKASA students and staff. But, due to Covid-19, she has been unable to continue her work and so has retired.

“This week she discovered that the kitchen of the staff room which she had been working in during recent years, will now be called Nana Nade’s Kitchen, alongside her photo.

“She even recently had a letter from the Queen to celebrate her 60th wedding anniversary – along with a photo of Her Majesty.”

Nadine and her husband Tony have also recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

TKASA school staff in Nana Nade's Kitchen

The school is planning to hold an offocial opening ceremony for the newly-named kitchen when Covid rules allow.

Speaking from their garden, Nadine said: “I absolutely adore the children – all the ones I have looked after.

“They mean the world to me, along with the staff in all the years I’ve been there. I love the school.”

TKASA school principal, Nathan Jenkins, said: “Nadine is incredible and loved by everyone. She has done every job you can imagine.

“When Covid-19 rules allow, hopefully next year, we will be able to have a bigger party in the school to officially open ‘Nana Nade’s Kitchen’.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

