Highbridge school raises donations for Foodbank with Advent Reversal

Published: 12:00 PM December 16, 2020

A Highbridge school is continuing its annual reverse advent calendar project, donating food items to a charity to help hard-hit families.

The King Alfred School Academy’s (TKSA) campaign has inspired pupils to contribute much-needed food and drink to the town’s Foodbank, following a difficult year with businesses closing and job losses due to the pandemic.

Students have also been given an opportunity to display their talent via video every evening.

Project organiser, Baylea Charles, said: "The Foodbank needs donations more than ever before and already our amazing students, families and staff are busy making sure this is a huge success.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of The King Alfred School Academy, working with a team of people trying to make a difference every day and positively helping our community.”

TKASA is halfway through its project and is already calling it a great success; but staff want to encourage people to continue giving.

Baylea added: “Please continue to enjoy our daily virtual performances and please donate an item to the food bank trollies if you are able to until the project ends on December 17.”

A spokesman for TKASA said: “This is the third year the school has supported the Foodbank through the Reverse Advent Calendar project but it is especially important this year as the demand now is higher than ever.”

Due to the pandemic, the school has made changes to the way it operates the event this year.

The spokesman added: “The sixth form students have partnered with local supermarkets Tesco and Asda who have supported our project by donating items and loaning trolleys to enable the collection of donations from students and staff as they arrive at the school gates.

"President and vice president of the sixth form student union, Jack Millier and Mia Nisa have been fundamental in leading this project across the school working with staff, students and stakeholders in the community.”



