Flood prevention works start next week

Works to protect homes in Highbridge from flooding start on Monday.

The scheme, partly funded by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and Somerset County Council, will be carried out by Wessex Water to alleviate potential flooding around Field Way, Worston Lane, Rhyne and Pepperall Road roundabout.

A new intercepting rain-water pumping station with a rising main will remove surface water and relieve flows in the current network. The work is expected to last at least seven months.

A section of Pepperall Road, between Alfred Court and the roundabout with Worston Road, will be closed during the construction of the pumping station, and diversions will be in place via Edithmead and the A38.

Alfred Court Homecare and Highbridge Medical Centre will be accessible from Burnham Road during the works.

Worston Lane cycle path will also be closed with diversions in place for pedestrians and cyclists, including those accessing King Alfred School fields.