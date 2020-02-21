Advanced search

Flood prevention works start next week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 February 2020

Works begin on Monday

Works begin on Monday

archant

Works to protect homes in Highbridge from flooding start on Monday.

The scheme, partly funded by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and Somerset County Council, will be carried out by Wessex Water to alleviate potential flooding around Field Way, Worston Lane, Rhyne and Pepperall Road roundabout.

A new intercepting rain-water pumping station with a rising main will remove surface water and relieve flows in the current network. The work is expected to last at least seven months.

A section of Pepperall Road, between Alfred Court and the roundabout with Worston Road, will be closed during the construction of the pumping station, and diversions will be in place via Edithmead and the A38.

Alfred Court Homecare and Highbridge Medical Centre will be accessible from Burnham Road during the works.

Worston Lane cycle path will also be closed with diversions in place for pedestrians and cyclists, including those accessing King Alfred School fields.

Most Read

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Dean Dodge remains undefeated after picking up victory over Sean Davis

Dean Dodge and coach Dean Lewis after their victory over Sean Davis. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Picture Past: Burnham ablaze and Cheddar growing pains

Sunday afternoon's scene on slopes above Burrington Coombe. There was no snow in Weston, but by contrast the Mendips were a winter fairyland. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Community fight to keep village shop open

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.Picture: John Mathews

From giving talks to giving punches – Dean Dodge on ‘biggest fight’ of his career

Boxer Dean Dodge gets ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Sean Davis.

Flood prevention works start next week

Works begin on Monday
Drive 24