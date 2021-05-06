Fire service investigates vehicle workshop blaze

Published: 2:33 PM May 6, 2021

An investigation into a fire that devastated a commercial building and caused plumes of black smoke to close a section of the M5 yesterday (Wednesday) is underway today (Thursday).

Burnham, Cheddar and Winscombe firefighters fought alongside Bridgwater and Taunton crews to tackle a blaze at Walrow Industrial Estate yesterday evening.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6pm, arriving to plumes of thick, black smoke pouring out of a vehicle workshop in Commerce Way.

The smoke from the industrial estate brought the nearby motorway, between junction 22 for Burnham and junction 23 for Bridgwater, to a standstill.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at the scene until just before midnight, monitoring and damping down hotspots, until it was safe to hand the site back to the owner.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Walrow Industrial Estate yesterday (Wednesday). - Credit: Winscombe Fire Station

The fire service confirmed the building has been 60 per cent fire damaged and 100 per cent damaged by smoke and said an investigation has since been launched into the incident.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire control received multiple calls from the public regarding a building fire in Commerce Way.

“Two fire engines from Burnham, two from Bridgwater, one from Cheddar, one from Taunton, an aerial ladder and water carrier from Bridgwater, incident command unit from Street, a Welfare unit from Crediton, incident support unit from Martock and a water carrier from Yeovil attended alongside two fire engines from Avon Fire Service.

“On arrival, flames were issuing from the roof, crews are at work tackling the single storey fire using five attack jets, four breathing apparatus and intend to use a portable pump from open water.

“At 9.34pm, crews confirmed that the building used as a vehicle workshop and storage building is 60 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke. Eight breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, five main jets, one aerial platform ladder, one triple-extension ladder, one light portable pump and small tools were used to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”