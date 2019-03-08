Advanced search

Volunteers make ‘fantastic’ effort to rid park of rubbish

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 April 2019

Community groups got together to clear-up Apex Park on April 3, Picture: Sedgemoor District Council



Sedgemoor District Council

Volunteers picked up their grabbers and collected around 20 bags of rubbish from a well-used park in Somerset.



Around 20 people from Highbridge and community groups in the area all turned out in force to clear up the town’s Apex Park on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of the Great British Spring Clean and members from Friends of Apex Park, Sedgemoor Model Boat Club and Burnham’s Park View National Autistic Society took part.

A spokesman for the town’s park group said: “It was fantastic to have such support from everyone who turned up, including volunteers representing businesses such as Muller, John Perkins Construction and sofa company Sopha.

“Thank you to all the litter heros who took part.”



The clean-up project aims to inspire around half a million people, councils and organisations to pick-up rubbish from streets, parks and beaches across the UK.

