Hildesheim Bridge closed after incident

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge.Picture: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

A Weston bridge has been partially closed after police cordoned off the area this morning (Friday).

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge, on the A370, and have blocked off the road which leads away from the town centre.

Multiple police cars and a van are parked around the area, which has been shut off to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The road has not been shut to cars coming into town.

The Mercury has approached Avon and Somerset Constabulary for comment.