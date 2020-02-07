Historian releases guide book on Weston church

The Parish Church of St John the Baptist Weston-super-Mare is on sale at the church and in Weston Museum Archant

Historian and council heritage champion John Crockford-Hawley has written a new guide on a Weston church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The book on St John the Baptist Church, in Lower Church Road, is the latest in a series of publications by Cllr Crockford-Hawley which include guides to All Saints, Old St Nicholas Uphill, Emmanuel and the former St Saviour's Church.

St John the Baptist Church dates back to at least 1226, though most of the current building was erected between 1824 and 1890.

John charts the fascinating story of this important Weston site through the black death, civil war, Victorian expansion and details how a number of nationally important artists have embellished the interior.

References to this historic Weston church appear in several old documents but there has not been a published guide book for almost half-a-century, until now.

The fully illustrated colour guide is on sale at the church and in Weston Museum.