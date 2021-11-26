Castle Batch monument uncovered
- Credit: NSC
Work to uncover an historic monument at Castle Batch in Worle has taken place.
Castle Batch is named after the earthen mound in the centre of the area of open space which is a medieval motte castle.
Motte castles, introduced into Britain by the Normans, acted as garrison forts during offensive military operations, as strongholds and, in many cases, as aristocratic residences and as centres of local or royal administration.
Built in towns, villages and open countryside, they generally occupied strategic positions dominating their immediate locality and, as a result, are the most visually impressive monuments of the early post-Conquest period surviving in the modern landscape.
North Somerset Council's contractors Glendale have completed extensive vegetation clearance, which has resulted in the motte being uncovered and the monument’s features being more visible.
The site will now be assessed by the council’s Senior Archaeologist and Natural Environment team, in collaboration with Historic England, to prevent further damage to this important historic feature.
