York Hotel hosts final part of historic fundraiser
- Credit: Paul Hobbs
A charity fundraiser from Weston has thanked those who helped him raise more than £6,500 for the British Heart Foundation this year.
Paul Hobbs held a three-part fundraiser this year for the heart charity after revealing that its services saved his life from an aneurysm which required open-heart surgery.
MORE: Michael Eavis attends historic fundraiser on Weston's Grand Pier
The final event Paul held this year was a raffle fundraiser at the York Hotel, in St Margaret's Terrace, which has capped off a brilliant effort.
Mr Hobbs said: "All the events have been great and there are still more donations to be counted towards the final total.
"I have to give a big thank you to The York Hotel, Tony Billiterri, who performed on the night, and friends who made my 26th anniversary year of charity fundraising a great success with a big raffle and great entertainment.
"A big thank you also to everyone who donated prizes to the event which raised £400 and takes the total over £6,500."
Donations can still be made to Paul's JustGiving page by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-hobbs26
