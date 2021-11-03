York Hotel hosts final part of historic fundraiser

A charity fundraiser from Weston has thanked those who helped him raise more than £6,500 for the British Heart Foundation this year.

Paul Hobbs held a three-part fundraiser this year for the heart charity after revealing that its services saved his life from an aneurysm which required open-heart surgery.

The final event Paul held this year was a raffle fundraiser at the York Hotel, in St Margaret's Terrace, which has capped off a brilliant effort.

Mr Hobbs said: "All the events have been great and there are still more donations to be counted towards the final total.

"I have to give a big thank you to The York Hotel, Tony Billiterri, who performed on the night, and friends who made my 26th anniversary year of charity fundraising a great success with a big raffle and great entertainment.

More than £6,500 has been raised by Paul this year, with donations still waiting to be counted. - Credit: Carrington Walker

"A big thank you also to everyone who donated prizes to the event which raised £400 and takes the total over £6,500."

Donations can still be made to Paul's JustGiving page by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-hobbs26