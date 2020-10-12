Advanced search

Historical name given to school’s new £200,000 toilet block

PUBLISHED: 15:03 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 12 October 2020

The Sir John Harington toilets has been officially at TKASA

Archant

A Highbridge school’s new £200,000 hotel-quality toilet block shares the name of a historical Somerset resident who invented the world’s first flushing toilet.

Students and staff at The King Alfred School Academy, were joined by Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Cllr Mike Facey and Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton at the official opening of the Sir John Harington toilets.

The state-of-the-art 16 cubicle toilets, with futuristic hand washing, Dyson dryers and ceiling-driven heating are the latest improvements at the academy.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said “We want to give the students an environment which is nice. We also wanted to honour a former Somerset resident, who made history by being the first person to invent a flushing toilet.”

Sir John made history by inventing the first toilet flush, using it at his Manor House in the county. He was an author and translator, also a courtier to Queen Elizabeth 1.

