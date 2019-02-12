Gallery

PICTURES: History comes to life during half-term at Weston Museum

Young recruits with the legionaries of the Ermine Street Guard at Weston Museum History Week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

History was brought to life at Weston Museum during half-term this week.

Youngsters gathered at the Burlington Street attraction to learn more about the Romans and pre-historic man during the museum’s History Week.

Youngsters wielded weapons and grappled with shields while wearing steel armour on Tuesday.

Monday saw children making their own Iron Age coins and designing cave paintings.

Dozens of children also had their faces painted in Iron Age war paint and dressed in the traditional tartan smocks.

Learning about the Romans with the legionaries of the Ermine Street Guard at Weston Museum History Week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Learning about the Romans with the legionaries of the Ermine Street Guard at Weston Museum History Week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Historical festivities continue this week with a Victorian day today (Thursday) with a workshop on work and play in Victorian times.

Tomorrow (Friday), children will be able see what it was like to live during World War One and World War Two.

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors getting their wode war paint. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors getting their wode war paint. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young Iron Age Warriors. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Stamping iron age coins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Stamping iron age coins. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Young cave artists at work. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Bethan with flint knapper Karl Lee from Primitive Technology UK. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pre-historic History Day at Weston Museum. Bethan with flint knapper Karl Lee from Primitive Technology UK. Picture: MARK ATHERTON