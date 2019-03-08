Typhoon to miss Weston Air Festival as Marines band confirmed for Armed Forces Weekend

The Band of HM Royal Marines, Plymout will perform at the Weston Armed Forces Weekend. Archant

Two more names have been added to the line up at this year’s Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend, but a fan favourite will not perform.

The RAF Typhoon has confirmed its list for the coming season and Weston has not made the cut.

The Typhoon has wowed the crowds at Weston Air Festival for the past few years but the event did not make its 2019 calendar of shows.

However the Great War Display Team has said it will feature in the show after sharing pictures of its training programme.

Another popular attraction will be the arrival of the HM Royal Marines Band Plymouth at the Armed Forces Weekend.

The renowned band will lead the parade into the military village, starting the proceedings on June 22.

People can watch the displays from the seafront and the village will be on the Beach Lawns, in Marine Parade, from noon on June 22-23.

The Red Arrows' return has been confirmed.