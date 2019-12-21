Advanced search

Weston man jailed for 13 years for 'terrorising' robbery escapes prison

PUBLISHED: 10:06 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 21 December 2019

Daniel Russell escaped prison on Wednesday. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

A man who was jailed for being part of a machete-armed gang 'terrorising' people in Weston-super-Mare has absconded from an open prison.

Daniel Russell, aged 28, left HMP Sudbury on Wednesday and the public are being told by Derbyshire Constabulary not to approach him.

He was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in jail in October 2014 for robbery and aggravated burglary, with a taxi driver and a betting shop among the gang's targets.

Russell was one of three men jailed for the crimes.

MORE: Weston gang jailed for aggravated burglary and robbery.

Judge Martin Picton said to them at sentencing: "Your actions were designed to terrorise and to stop them reporting to the police."

Russell unsuccessfully appealed their sentences in 2015.

He absconded from jail earlier this week and police believe he could be in Weston.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The 28-year-old is white, 5ft 10ins tall and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

"He has the word 'Dan' tattooed on his left arm and a scar on his lower left forearm.

"His home address is in Weston-super-Mare and he has links to Somerset, Cardiff, Watford, the West Midlands and south Staffordshire.

"If you have seen Russell or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately quoting reference number 600-181219"

People can call 101 or log on to derbyshire.police.uk/contact-us

