'Holiday Makers' will welcome visitors to Weston this summer

Weston will have its own version of the London 2012 Games Makers this summer - Credit: gov.uk

VISITORS to Weston-super-Mare will be greeted by a team of Olympics-style welcome hosts this summer as the town lays down the welcome mat.

The Somerset seaside resort has recruited a team of meeters and greeters to make visitors feel at home as soon as they arrive.

'Holiday Makers' will welcome and help visitors in the style of the 'Gamesmakers' that became famous during the Olympic Games in London in 2012, according to Weston town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson.

He said: "London 2012 had its celebrated Games Makers and now we’ve got our team of ‘Holiday Makers’ to welcome people.

"In the past, people always had to come and find our tourist information centre now we go out and bring it to them.

"It couldn’t be simpler for our visitors. We want to get out there and help what we hope will be record numbers of people this summer."

The Holiday Makers will be across the town in distinctive yellow and blue uniforms, complete with illuminated 'here to help' backpacks.

And they are sure to be busy, with the return of the town’s spectacular free two-day airshow over Armed Forces weekend (June 25 and 26) and other popular events like the carnival back on the calendar.

As well as dispensing tourist information, the Holiday-Maker Welcome Hosts, who will patrol the town on foot and also in electric tuk tuks, will be on hand as friendly faces or simply there as somebody for people to chat to.

Mr Nicholson added: "We know that for many people this will be their first holiday or break since the pandemic started.

"Some will have tragically lost loved ones and some will be re-building their confidence again after being stuck at home.

"Our Welcome Hosts will be here to help them make the most of their visit to Weston-super-Mare."