How to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in lockdown

Published: 8:00 AM January 21, 2021

Residents have bee asked to light candles in their windows to observe Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. - Credit: Submitted

People in North Somerset have been asked to 'light the darkness' to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

Residents are being encouraged to mark the day by placing lit candles in their windows from 8pm to remember the millions of people lost during the Holocaust and later genocides which took place in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Don Davies, said: "There has rarely been a better time to stand together as a community and light the darkness in memory of the victims of the holocaust and later genocides.

"I hope people will get involved and take some time out on the day to think about the important issues it raises - please get involved.”

The UK Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be streamed online at 7pm. To register, log on to https://www.hmd.org.uk/uk-holocaust-memorial-day-2021-ceremony/ to receive the link in advance of the ceremony.

People are being encouraged to share images of their candles on social media using the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay #LightTheDarkness