News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

How to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in lockdown

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 8:00 AM January 21, 2021   
Candles

Residents have bee asked to light candles in their windows to observe Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. - Credit: Submitted

People in North Somerset have been asked to 'light the darkness' to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

Residents are being encouraged to mark the day by placing lit candles in their windows from 8pm to remember the millions of people lost during the Holocaust and later genocides which took place in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Don Davies, said: "There has rarely been a better time to stand together as a community and light the darkness in memory of the victims of the holocaust and later genocides.

"I hope people will get involved and take some time out on the day to think about the important issues it raises - please get involved.”

The UK Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be streamed online at 7pm. To register, log on to https://www.hmd.org.uk/uk-holocaust-memorial-day-2021-ceremony/ to receive the link in advance of the ceremony.

People are being encouraged to share images of their candles on social media using the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay #LightTheDarkness

North Somerset Council
South West
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rapid coronavirus tests offered to people in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Global | Ad Feature

Contemporary living in a pretty North Somerset village

By Karen Richards

person

More support needed from Government for pubs to survive

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Alliance Homes to deliver 40 affordable properties on Somerset housing...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus