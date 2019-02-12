Church tranforms villagers lives with revolutionary toilets

A team of volunteers from Holy Trinity Church in Weston-super-mare dug biogas toilets at villages in Nepal Steve Kempton

A Weston church group has transformed the lives of rural Nepalese villagers by providing them with ingenius new toilets.

Reverend Steve Kempton and the group from Holy Trinity Church travelled to two villages near the town Mahandranegar in the far west of Nepal to help NGO Uniter Vision Nepal (UVN) dig holes for bio-gas toilets.

The toilets convert human and animal faeces into methane gas which is then pumped into the home and used as a sustainable and cost-free cooking fuel.

When the toilets chambers are full they can be emptied and the contents used as a fertiliser to help stimulate crop growth.

It is hoped the toilets will also benefit the area’s ecology as less trees will be cut down by farmers as they will no longer need as much wood for fuel.

After a 19–hour journey to reach their destination from Kathmandu, the team made up of Rev Kempton, as well as heart surgeon, Dr Samson Egbuluno, economist Dinu Gaina, jet engineer, PHD student Terry Devine, and senior citizens care worker Graham Tudor, worked alongside local people digging holes for the toilets.

A total of seven huge holes, six-feet deep and 10 feet wide, were dug by hand over a five–day–period, at each village. Once the toilet chamber becomes full the contents can then be released and then spread as compost on local crops.

Rev Kempton said: “It was a great occasion where east meets west in a vey positive way.

“There were times of laughter; cultural dancing and cause for great celebration.

The Holy Trinity team Dr Samson Egbuluno, Dinu Gaina, Andy Selby, Steve Kempton, Terry Devine, and Graham Tudor. Picture: Steve Kempton The Holy Trinity team Dr Samson Egbuluno, Dinu Gaina, Andy Selby, Steve Kempton, Terry Devine, and Graham Tudor. Picture: Steve Kempton

“We chose Nepal because lived there for six years with my family.

“Groups from the church go out every year to do different things, as part of a 10-year project to improve the lives of the people who live there.

“It’s a more esoteric approach to life in the area and we hope the villagers will see the benefits from our hard work.”

Another team from Holy Trinity Church will be going to work on similar projects in another part of Nepal next year,

The church has previously organised trips to Romania, where they have worked with Romany children as well as raise cash to support one of the countries few hospices, and the only one which provides palliative care in the country.