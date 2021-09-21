Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment

Published: 4:24 PM September 21, 2021

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1million in its new store.

The Worle store officially opened on September 18.

As one of the UK’s largest retailers, Home Bargains has created 58 jobs in the community with its store on Queensway District Centre.

In total, the store will employ 61 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from nearby stores.

Melina Bunzly, the Worle store manager, said: “I started my Home Bargains journey back in 2017 as a store supervisor in one of the Bristol stores, but since then I’ve been offered fantastic career progression having held a variety of roles at several of our stores – including store manager for the Bridgwater store.

“Opening our new Worle store alongside such a fantastic team, who have worked exceptionally hard to get the new store ready, will be an unforgettable career moment for me.”

The 19,504 sq.ft store, which formerly housed Homebase, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

The old Homebase unit was split into three separate retail spaces; The Food Warehouse opened in July and the other unit was taken by Aldi, which opened on September 16.

Melina added: “Queensway District Centre will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains will also be donating £2,000 to Weston Hospicecare.

The charity ensures people with a life-limiting illness and their families are given expert palliative and end of life care free of any charge.

Mark Flower, director of fundraising and communications at Weston Hospicecare, says: “We are extremely grateful to Home Bargains for choosing Weston Hospicecare as their charity.

"After a tough year in fundraising, we are thankful for their donation. We wish Home Bargains every success for their new store in Worle.”

The new Worle store will join more than 575 outlets across the UK, with more than five million customers each week shopping at Home Bargains in the UK.