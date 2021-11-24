Be A Santa scheme launched to help lonely people in the community this Christmas

A home care provider has launched a festive scheme to help lonely people in the community.

Home Instead will be collecting gift donations to wrap and distribute to lonely, isolated older people in the community who may not be seeing anyone this Christmas, or even receiving any cards or gifts.

To donate a gift to this year’s scheme, the drop off point is at the Home Instead office in Worle High Street. Donations must be made before December 10.

Nikki Gower, event organiser, said: “We want to spread some Christmas cheer to those in need of it and let them know their community is thinking of them.

“Some ideas of gifts we are looking to collect are blankets, books, boxes of biscuits or chocolates, puzzles and toiletries.

"Thank you to everyone in the community who has supported this event so far, your donations really do make such a difference to the happiness of others and have always been extremely well received.”



