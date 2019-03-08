Video

Extra police officers for Avon and Somerset

More than 100 police officers could be recruited in Avon and Somerset next year, the Home Office has announced today (Wednesday).

The department says it is the first step towards the Government meeting its target of recruiting 20,000 officers nationally over the next three years.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been given a recruitment target of 137 officers.

North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox said: "It is reassuring for the public to see police numbers on the rise.

"The Conservatives will deliver a safer Britain."

The Government has said it will deliver an extra £1billion in funding to police next year.

There are plans to hire 6,000 new officers across England and Wales within the first 12 months of the recruitment drive.

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: "Investment in policing is long overdue and for the first time we now have the actual number of officers each local force will increase by in the next year.

"These figures have been based on the current funding formula models and while this method is not perfect, I accept it is the only solution available to deliver the numbers quickly in year one.

Dr Liam Fox leaving 10 Downing Street before the Article 50 vote. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Dr Liam Fox leaving 10 Downing Street before the Article 50 vote. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

"We now need to ensure that the formula is revisited for future years to ensure a fairer allocation of officers across all forces, but this is certainly a positive start and will provide a much-needed boost to my members and the communities they serve."