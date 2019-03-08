Advanced search

Charity volunteers receive life-saving training

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 April 2019

Volunteers from Home-Start North Somerset received free training from The Nursery.

Archant

Volunteers who give up some of their free time for a Weston-based charity received training which could help them save lives.

People who lend a hand for Home-Start North Somerset, based in Locking Road, completed a course in paediatric first aid which could prove invaluable.

The charity helps parents navigate the difficult early stages of parenthood, working with mums and dads with children younger than five.

The volunteers were given a free course by Portishead’s The Nursery, and the charity believes the training could have a big impact on their work.

A Home-Start spokesman spoke glowingly about the course’s value.

They added: “We are so grateful for this opportunity.

“We were given first aid training when we first signed up as volunteers but things change and this course, offered free of charge by The Nursery, has filled us with confidence to enable us to pass on some of the knowledge and skills to the parents we work with.”

