Gifts given to homeless thanks to public support

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 January 2019

Jill and Steph presented the gifts to Weston Night Assessment Centre.

Jill and Steph presented the gifts to Weston Night Assessment Centre.

More than 100 boxes were collected and gifted to Weston’s homeless.

Jill Bromley and Steph Opogah would like to thank Mercury readers after they collected 101 boxes filled with donations of toiletries, food items, clothing, bedding and gift cards.

Bromley said: “People were so generous, both with the time spent putting the boxes together and the contents.

“Some boxes even had homemade items and a card or note from the donor.”

Dogs were not forgotten either, with five boxes for people’s pooches donated for the cause.

The gifts, which were created through a reverse advent, were distributed among various shelters and centres in the town, as well as directly to rough sleepers on the streets.

The Weston Night Assessment Centre, Wyvern Lodge, Comfort At Christmas and Somewhere To Go, as well as a women’s refuge centre, were among the organisations to benefit.





