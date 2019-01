Horse rescued from ditch

Two fire crews worked to free the horse. Picture: Winscombe Fire Station Archant

Two fire services were called to rescue a horse earlier today (Monday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Winscombe and Weston-super-Mare were called after reports the animal had fallen into a stream in Banwell shortly after noon.

An animal rescue unit from Bedminster freed the horse and it was returned to its owner.