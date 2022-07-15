Horse rescued from ditch by expert firefighters

A horse was rescued from a drainage ditch in Somerset thanks to a specialist rescue team.

The unit, from Exmouth, was called out at around 8.30pm after reports of a horse stuck in a rhyne in Wedmore.

A fire crew from Glastonbury also attended.

On arrival, crews got to work controlling the horse's head, while formulating a plan with the specialist rescue firefighters.

A telehandler and a strap were used in the rescue.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the horse was successfully rescued, and left in the hands of a vet, for assessment, and the owner.