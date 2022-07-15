News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Horse rescued from ditch by expert firefighters

Paul Jones

Published: 1:38 PM July 15, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Expert fire crews helped rescue the horse - Credit: Archant

A horse was rescued from a drainage ditch in Somerset thanks to a specialist rescue team.

The unit, from Exmouth, was called out at around 8.30pm after reports of a horse stuck in a rhyne in Wedmore. 

A fire crew from Glastonbury also attended. 

On arrival, crews got to work controlling the horse's head, while formulating a plan with the specialist rescue firefighters.  

A telehandler and a strap were used in the rescue. 

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the horse was successfully rescued, and left in the hands of a vet, for assessment, and the owner. 

