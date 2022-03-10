Horses submerged in water saved from ditch

An animal rescue mission was carried out this week in Wedmore. - Credit: Archant

A rescue operation took place after a horse was reported to have fallen into a ditch submerged up to its neck in water.

Fire and Rescue services from Glastonbury and Bridgwater were called to a farm in Wedmore to free the 16-hand horse.

The farm's owners had managed to get a lead rope on it but were unable to help it out of the ditch.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed: "A vet was also called to the incident.

"Whilst the cob was in the ditch a pony also entered but was quickly helped to safety and assessed by the vet.

"The cob was then shortly afterwards also helped out of the ditch and seen by the vet.

"Strops were used to secure the animals to get them to safety."

After being assessed by a vet, the two horses were left in the care of their owner.







