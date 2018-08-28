Hospice receives Weston-super-Mare model railway show cash
PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 February 2019
Archant
It was full steam ahead as the organisers of Weston model railway show presented cash raised from their January event to Weston Hospicecare.
The show, which sees model railway enthusiasts from throughout the UK come to display their intricate dioramas, raised £4,720 for the hospice.
Throughout its history, the show, which attracts hundreds of visitors each year, has so far raised more than £44,000 for the hospice and a further £6,000 for the Castle Kids Club.
Organiser Keith Price said: “I hope to raise £70,000 for the hospice before I retire.”
Hospice community fundraiser Rachel Mansfield said: “We very much appreciate the contributions and support from Keith Price and all the volunteers who put on the Weston model railway show.
“Every penny raised helps us provide our services to the people of Weston.”
The next show will take place on September 15.