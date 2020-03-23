Hospice’s Mendip Challenge postponed due to coronavirus

Weston Hospicecare’s flagship fundraising event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sponsored walk is the biggest fundraiser for the Uphill-based hospice, which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

The charity said it is ‘bitterly disappointed’, but it has taken the decision to protect the health of all its supporters and volunteers.

Events manager Grace Dibden said: “We’re bitterly disappointed to announce we are postponing our upcoming Mendip Challenge which was due to take place on June 7.

“However, we have to take action to protect the health of our amazing supporters, our incredible volunteers, and staff during these unprecedented times.

“Despite the disappointment, we must stay positive and the new date gives the hospice more time to make it the most successful Mendip Challenge in history.

“We know our phenomenal supporters will come out in force to give the event much-needed support later in the year.”

Hundreds of people take part in the annual event, which sees supporters walk 10, 20 or 30 miles along the West Mendip Way.

Last year, the Mendip Challenge raised £85,000 for the charity – enough to keep the hospice running for a week.

Weston Hospicecare has set a new date for the fundraiser on September 6 and all participants who have already registered will automatically

be entered into the new date.

Hospice supporters can still register online by visiting westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip