Advanced search

Hospice’s Mendip Challenge postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:33 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 23 March 2020

Walkers at the Kingswood check point. Weston Hopicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Walkers at the Kingswood check point. Weston Hopicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston Hospicecare’s flagship fundraising event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sponsored walk is the biggest fundraiser for the Uphill-based hospice, which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

The charity said it is ‘bitterly disappointed’, but it has taken the decision to protect the health of all its supporters and volunteers.

More: Hundreds complete challenge for Weston Hospicecare.

Events manager Grace Dibden said: “We’re bitterly disappointed to announce we are postponing our upcoming Mendip Challenge which was due to take place on June 7.

“However, we have to take action to protect the health of our amazing supporters, our incredible volunteers, and staff during these unprecedented times.

“Despite the disappointment, we must stay positive and the new date gives the hospice more time to make it the most successful Mendip Challenge in history.

“We know our phenomenal supporters will come out in force to give the event much-needed support later in the year.”

Hundreds of people take part in the annual event, which sees supporters walk 10, 20 or 30 miles along the West Mendip Way.

Last year, the Mendip Challenge raised £85,000 for the charity – enough to keep the hospice running for a week.

Weston Hospicecare has set a new date for the fundraiser on September 6 and all participants who have already registered will automatically

be entered into the new date.

Hospice supporters can still register online by visiting westonhospicecare.org.uk/mendip

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Major £1.4million flood protection scheme begins at pond

Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston assessment centre appeals for essential items

Lead coordinators Hillary Coombes and Liona Hurst with YMCA’s Joe Heslop. Picture: Eleanor Young

Supermarkets in Weston and Worle adapt to ‘unprecedented times’ as demand increases

Sainsbury's deputy manager, Ben Colen and manager, Robin Ireland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Major £1.4million flood protection scheme begins at pond

Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston assessment centre appeals for essential items

Lead coordinators Hillary Coombes and Liona Hurst with YMCA’s Joe Heslop. Picture: Eleanor Young

Supermarkets in Weston and Worle adapt to ‘unprecedented times’ as demand increases

Sainsbury's deputy manager, Ben Colen and manager, Robin Ireland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Hospice’s Mendip Challenge postponed due to coronavirus

Walkers at the Kingswood check point. Weston Hopicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24