Hospice supporter raises £10k with 1960s nights

David Kingsbury handing the money from this year's All Sixties Night to Weston Hospicecare. Archant

A Weston Hospicecare supporter has raised more than £10,000 in five years with 1960s music nights.

David Kingsbury has recently been presented with a Community Champions award by Weston's MP John Penrose in recognition of his fundraising efforts for Weston Hospicecare.

Each year David organises the All Sixties Night on behalf of the charity and this May the event raised £2,236 for the hospice.

He said: "I have been organising the All Sixties Nights for five years and they have been getting better and better.

"I remember the first one I organised I had no sponsors and put my own money in."

Dave has been volunteering for the hospice for more than 14 years.

Weston Hospicecare's director of fundraising Mark Flower praised David for his 'incredible' efforts.

He said: "To raise £10,000 to support the care we give to people with life-limiting illnesses is incredible and greatly appreciated by everyone connected to the hospice."