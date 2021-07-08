WSM nws 150 hospice fair

Published: 10:56 AM July 8, 2021

Animal encounters, a visit from Sooty and a mystery tour are just some of the activities on offer at Weston Hospicecare's summer fair this month.

The popular event is taking place at Slimeridge Farm in Uphill on July 31, with a host of fun activities to entice visitors.

The hospice is thrilled to be supported by JJP Holdings who are providing the venue, in Links Road, as well as the animal encounters, bus displays and rides.

Weston Hospicecare's director of fundraising, Mark Flower, said: “It is so nice to be able to welcome back our incredible supporters to community fundraising events such as this.

“We can’t thank Jonathan and his family at Slimeridge Farm and JJP Holdings enough for their generosity and support after what has been an incredibly tough time.

“It promises to be an amazing event with some superb activities on offer too.”

There will be no entry fee to the event but supporters will be asked to make a donation upon entry. For more information about the summer fair, log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk