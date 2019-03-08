Hospice to host Light Up A Life memorial services

Supporters can light a lantern and write a tribute for lost loved ones. Archant

Weston Hospicecare is hosting three church services in Weston and Burnham as part of its Light Up A Life appeal.

Christmas is an especially hard time of year for people who have lost family and friends and the charity holds the services to give supporters the opportunity to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

The moving services enables supporters to light a lantern and write a dedication to people they have lost, while supporting the vital work of the hospice.

The charity is hosting an afternoon and evening service in Weston and adding a further ceremony in Burnham.

Services will be illuminated by colourful lanterns which symbolise dedications made by families and friends of loved ones who have died.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: "I know how much Light Up A Life means to our supporters and I am looking forward to being able to continue that tradition this year.

"We have decided to add a date in Burnham to give supporters outside of Weston a more convenient way to remember their loved ones.

"All services will be led by hospice Chaplain Karen Murphy who I know has helped so many over the years and every dedication will be read out by our nurses, staff and volunteers."

A book of remembrance will be present at each of the ceremonies and it will also be displayed at Jackson-Barstow House from November 20 until mid-January.

The Weston services will take place at St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road, on December 9 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

The third ceremony will take place at Burnham Methodist Church, in College Street, on December 11 at 7pm.

Those wishing to make a dedication can pick up a Light Up A Life leaflet from Jackson-Barstow House and the charity's shops.

All the information about how to make a dedication is enclosed within the leaflets which has a detachable slip.

The slip needs to be completed and returned to the hospice by December 2 in time for the services.

Alternatively, supporters can make an over-the-phone dedication by calling 01934 423900.

As part of the dedication process, supporters are asked to make a donation and select which service they plan to attend.