Hospice to run support sessions for neurological conditions

The sessions will take place at the hospice's wellbeing centre. Archant

New sessions offering information and support for people with neurological conditions will run throughout June and July at Weston Hospicecare.

The sessions are aimed at people with conditions like motor neurone disease, multiple system atrophy and Huntingdon's disease, as well as their carers.

Sessions will be hosted at the hospice's Wellbeing Centre in Thornbury Road, Uphill, and will take place from 1.45-4pm on Monday afternoons - today and on July 1 and 15.

They will feature a wealth of information and practical advice from expert speakers from organisations like the Huntingdon's Disease Association, Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Multiple System Atrophy Trust, as well as the hospice itself.

That will include not only hospice doctors, but also counsellors and family support services, as well as information on physiotherapy and complementary therapies.

Guests from Macmillan, Citizens Advice and Wards Solicitors will also be attended some sessions.

Topics covered will include things like first aid, planning ahead and wellbeing, as well as serving as an introduction to local support services.

Practical advice will include tips on things like relaxation techniques, psychological wellbeing, financial support and power of attorney.

There will be plenty of opportunity for visitors to ask questions, and to take a tour of the hospice's Jackson-Barstow House too if they wish.

Spaces on these sessions are limited, so it is important to book a place.

To do so, call Weston Hospicecare on 01934 423900, or email IPU Sister Claire Fisher via claire.fisher@westonhospicecare.org.uk