Hot air balloons return to Weston
- Credit: Derek Hitchins
The busy bank holiday weekend saw two balloons take off at sunrise on Sunday at Weston beach.
The balloons, operated by Exclusive Ballooning, launched beside the Grand Pier and took to the skies along Weston’s beautiful coastline before flying over Brean Down to land.
The flight was arranged for local balloonist Terry Gilbert who has now retired from flying after 40 years in the air.
Terry was airborne in the blue balloon with Exclusive Ballooning chief pilot Andrew Holly and the event was conducted to fit with current Government Covid legislation.
Andrew said: “It was such a privilege to fly with Terry and to do so from the beach. We’ve flown from the foot of the Grand Pier a few times now and been able to fly down the beach towards Brean. It’s an incredible flight with views across to Cardiff and beyond.
“Thank you to the team from North Somerset Council for working with us to make this happen, it is so nice to finally be back flying from the beach again in super Weston.”
