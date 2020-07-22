Hot weather pushes bin collection times forward

Recycling vehicle Archant

Waste and recycling collections will start earlier during hot spells this summer to avoid crews from working in extreme heat conditions.

This comes after several refuse members suffered with heat stroke at the end of June, when temperatures topped 30 degrees.

North Somerset Council has now said when hot weather is forecast, collections will start an hour earlier at 6am, so crews do not have to work during the hottest part of the day.

The authority says during the summer, people should put out their bins and boxes either the night before or by 6am on their collection day.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for the environment and climate emergency, Bridget Petty, said: “Collecting residents’ waste and recycling is a physically demanding job.

“The earlier start time will enable our hard-working crews to complete their rounds and avoid having to work in the extreme heat.”