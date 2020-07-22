Advanced search

Hot weather pushes bin collection times forward

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 July 2020

Waste and recycling collections will start earlier during hot spells this summer to avoid crews from working in extreme heat conditions.

This comes after several refuse members suffered with heat stroke at the end of June, when temperatures topped 30 degrees.

North Somerset Council has now said when hot weather is forecast, collections will start an hour earlier at 6am, so crews do not have to work during the hottest part of the day.

The authority says during the summer, people should put out their bins and boxes either the night before or by 6am on their collection day.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for the environment and climate emergency, Bridget Petty, said: “Collecting residents’ waste and recycling is a physically demanding job.

“The earlier start time will enable our hard-working crews to complete their rounds and avoid having to work in the extreme heat.”

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset.

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

