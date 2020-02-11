Plan to build more than 50 homes on unspoilt land approved

Plans to build more than 50 homes in Houlgate Way have been approved.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Controversial plans to build more than 50 homes in a Somerset town, after years of being in limbo, have been given the green light by Sedgemoor District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developer Hannick Homes submitted outline planning permission to build 53 homes in Axbridge, in Houlgate Way, in September 2016, which has now been granted by Sedgemoor.

At the authority's development committee meeting on January 14, district councillors voted 10 to 2 in favour of the plans for the homes to be built on the site in Axbridge.

Chairman of Axbridge Town Council's Planning and Licences Committee, Barbara Wells, said the authority had 'consistently objected to this application', as it believes the infrastructure is 'not there' to support 'such a large development'.

The council also argued this was 'especially' due to the proposed development for 20 houses in Cheddar Road in town.

Wells continued: "Axbridge First School has no further room to expand, doctor appointments are hard to get, and Axbridge already suffers difficulties with sewage.

"If a housing estate already existed on this land, would Sedgemoor planning department agree to put a chicken farm on its doorstep?

"The town council's objections remain."

On Sedgemoor's planning portal online, the proposals gained more than 250 responses.

People said the plans lacked support from the community and the development would cause 'significant' additional traffic to Houlgate Way, which 'could not cope' with a further 100-plus cars using the road every day.

People were also concerned about the development not being in keeping with other homes in the area, as well as putting pressure on the town's amenities.

After the meeting in January, Wells said: "The parish council was disappointed with the decision of Sedgemoor District Council to grant outline planning permission to Hannick Homes for the construction of 53 homes off of Houlgate Way.

"However, the town council looks forward to working closely with the developers and Sedgemoor planners to ensure the design and layout of the homes are as sympathetic as possible, while at the same time minimising the impact on Axbridge's infrastructure."