News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston disability charity benefits from £800 donation

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 9:12 AM March 25, 2022
North Somerset People First has been awarded an £800 donation from Persimmon Homes. 

North Somerset People First has been awarded an £800 donation from Persimmon Homes. - Credit: Persimmon Homes

A disability charity has benefited from an £800 donation gifted by developer Persimmon Homes.

North Somerset People First helps to secure the futures of people with learning disabilities through support groups and wellbeing services in the area. 

Persimmon - currently developing Haywood Village - donated the figure through its community champions scheme as part of its regular commitment to good causes across the UK. 

CEO of the disability charity, Michelle Burnett, said: "We are very grateful to Persimmon for this wonderful donation.

"Our mission is to support individuals to speak up for themselves, empowering them to be more in control of their own lives.

"We provide a range of services for people with learning disabilities and autism including speaking-up forums, peer support groups, mental health, emotional wellbeing service, advocacy and work experience.

"We're aiming to raise £10,000 to help us recruit and train further volunteers so that we can provide the vital support required to help individuals in great need."

Charity News
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

M5

Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Detached bungalow with gabled ends, dormer in middle, white glazed porch, garage on right and lawn in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Stunning, open-plan, versatile living in historic Banwell

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Hornets celebrate winning the 2015 Somerset Cup after beating Wells in Phil Hogarth's final appearance.

Rugby Union

Friends, family and former team-mates pay tribute to Hornets legend Phil...

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Mobile phones can be used by passengers instead of paper tickets. (Picture: Dimitris Legakis).

North Somerset Council

First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services

Carrington Walker

person