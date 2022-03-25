Weston disability charity benefits from £800 donation

North Somerset People First has been awarded an £800 donation from Persimmon Homes. - Credit: Persimmon Homes

A disability charity has benefited from an £800 donation gifted by developer Persimmon Homes.

North Somerset People First helps to secure the futures of people with learning disabilities through support groups and wellbeing services in the area.

Persimmon - currently developing Haywood Village - donated the figure through its community champions scheme as part of its regular commitment to good causes across the UK.

CEO of the disability charity, Michelle Burnett, said: "We are very grateful to Persimmon for this wonderful donation.

"Our mission is to support individuals to speak up for themselves, empowering them to be more in control of their own lives.

"We provide a range of services for people with learning disabilities and autism including speaking-up forums, peer support groups, mental health, emotional wellbeing service, advocacy and work experience.

"We're aiming to raise £10,000 to help us recruit and train further volunteers so that we can provide the vital support required to help individuals in great need."