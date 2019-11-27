House prices continue to grow in North Somerset

Pricing your home realistically will give you a better chance of selling. © I-Wei Huang, All Rights Reserved

House prices in North Somerset are continuing to rise, despite a slight slump in the UK average this autumn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The average price of a home in the district has climbed to £274,732, according to the Land Registry's latest figures for September.

It represents an increase of 2.4 per cent since August, compared with a 0.2 per cent drop in the nationwide average.

Over the past year, the average sale price of property in North Somerset rose by about £7,600 - putting the area seventh among the South West's 36 local authorities for annual growth.

The biggest rise in the region was in South Hams - near Plymouth and Torquay - where properties increased on average by nine per cent, to £330,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in West Somerset dropped 4.8 per cent in value, giving an average price of £221,000.